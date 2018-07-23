After getting an anonymous tip, deputies in Navarro County used a drone to find 10,000 marijuana plants behind a state rest area off Interstate 45 near Richland.

The illegal marijuana growing operation was located in a heavily wooded area approximately 250 yards west of the Texas Department of Transportation Navarro County Safety Rest Area.

NCSO Narcotics Detectives got and executed a search warrant Monday for the location and since have been conducting surveillance operations on the location for several days in an attempt to watch the suspects in action.

Sherrif Tanner says this was a fairly sophisticated operation with camps sites, portable generators, water pumps as well as a fully dressed figure lying in a hammock appearing to be armed, holding an assault type rifle appearing to provide security for the location.

A portion of the marijuana was already beginning to be harvested and processed. This grow site was in such a remote area that a bulldozer had to be utilized to access the location so they could get equipment into the site.

Deputies got rid of a field of about 10,000 marijuana plants in various stages of growth up to 6 feet tall

that encompassed almost 5 acres in southern Navarro County. This is the second large domestic marijuana growing operation that the NCSO has seized since June.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner’s team made the bust and destroyed the plants.

Elmer says there have been no arrests made yet.

© 2018 WFAA