IRVING -- Police are investigating an Irving elementary school teacher accused of indecency with a child.

Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School, has been arrested after a 10-year-old student came forward and said he had been touching her inappropriately in his classroom for the past few years.

Police say Barrera had already been investigated for "unwanted contact" involving three students, but the allegations "amounted to simple assault." After the 10-year-old's outcry, more "victims came forward to include the allegation of sexual conduct."

Barrera was arrested and has been charged with indecency with a child. His bond is set at $50,000.

Irving ISD said in a statement that Barrera hasn't been back to the school after the allegations came to light.

"The safety of our students and staff are our top priority and we take all allegations seriously," the district said.

