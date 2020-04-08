Man intentionally struck group with vehicle after fight over relationship, affidavit states

Keshawn Sims is accused of striking two people with his vehicle at Bowie High School and then leaving the scene. One of the victims died from his injuries.

Arlington police have released more details regarding the events leading up to a 17-year-old's death.

Authorities say Keshawn Sims, 22, intentionally struck 17-year-old Knoah Harlan and Javell Jordan with his vehicle on July 27.

Authorities said they were dispatched to Bowie High School after receiving reports that two people had been struck by a vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, when officers arrived, Harlan and Javell Jordan were lying in the roadway. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Jordan was treated for a broken foot and is expected to be OK. Harlan was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness told police that Sims and Jordan had gone to the high school to fight.

They had allegedly "exchanged words" because Sims is accused of engaging in a relationship with Jordan’s boyfriend, according to police documents.

The witness said Sims arrived at the school in a white Nissan Altima. When Sims pulled up next to the person’s vehicle, he allegedly threatened to kill the group in the car, according to the affidavit.

The group got out of the vehicle, and that’s when Sims drove down the road, made a U-turn, and drove up the sidewalk where the group was standing.

That's when Sims allegedly attempted to strike the group with his vehicle, the witness said.

After Sims missed the group, he repeated the same actions. At that point, the group went back into the vehicle as Sims sped toward them, according to the affidavit.

The witness told police, they believed Sims was going to strike their vehicle head-on, so the group got out and tried to get away. That’s when Sims struck Harlan and Jordan and then fled the scene without stopping.

After the incident, Jordan was interviewed by detectives who provided a statement consistent with the witness, according to the affidavit.

Jordan and two other witnesses identified Sims as the suspect during a photo lineup with Arlington police detectives.

According to police documents, Sims, who is a former Arlington ISD student, turned himself on Monday and is now in custody for the death of Harlan.