Three bikers have been indicted on murder charges stemming from a 2015 shooting involving police outside a Waco restaurant, including a prominent member of the Bandidos motorcycle club.

The Wednesday indictment marks the first murder charges in the Texas case. It comes just eight days before the statute of limitations runs out.

More than 20 other bikers were re-indicted on new charges ranging from rioting to tampering with evidence.

Police arrested nearly 200 bikers following the shooting that left nine people dead and 20 injured. Investigators say the incident was sparked by rivalries between the Bandidos and Cossacks motorcycle clubs.

Each biker was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. But prosecutors have dropped 154 of those cases since February.

Jeff Battey is among the three Bandidos members charged with murder. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.