1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at adult cabaret, Tarrant County authorities say

Updated at 12 p.m. with additional information from authorities.

Two men were shot early Sunday morning at an adult cabaret in Aledo, authorities said, one of whom died.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Department and Fort Worth police responded around 5:45 a.m. to the shooting at Temptations Adult Cabaret.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after they arrived, and the other man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, though officials said he was expected to survive.

Authorities did not provide any additional details of the shooting, but they did say they are looking for at least one man they believe was involved and have detained others.