Multiple people injured after man shot into crowd at dance studio party when denied entry, Fort Worth police allege

A large party was taking place at the dance studio when just after midnight a man shot into the crowd of people, police allege. The man had pulled a gun out of his waistband and began to fire into the crowd inside after a bouncer stopped him from going in.

The man was taken into custody at a local hospital after he cut his hand on broken glass. Police believe he may be connected to a gang.

Multiple people went to the hospital for gunshot wounds, but everyone is expected to survive, police said.