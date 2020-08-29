Mother wants to talk to school staff in court about former Irving ISD music accused of abusing children, records say

Edmund Charles Barrera is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges in connection with the abuse of the girl and other students.

The mother of a girl who was allegedly sexually abused by a music teacher has requested statements from school leadership for a potential lawsuit against Irving ISD, court documents show.

In 2018, Irving police were investigating Edmund Charles Barrera, a music teacher at Lee Britain Elementary School, after a 10-year-old student came forward saying she was touched inappropriately in Barrera's classroom.

The petition, filed Tuesday in Dallas County, named the former principal at Lee Britain Elementary School, the girl's teacher and the human resources personnel who investigated the allegation.

The mother is requesting depositions from those school staffers to be used in a potential lawsuit. Her petition also asks for the human resource file of Barerra and the investigation file related to the alleged sexual abuse.

In April 2019, the girl, who was a student in 2017 and 2018 at the school, told her mother she was abused, court records show.

The mother took the girl to a pediatrician, the petition said. The doctor told them to go to the emergency room, where the girl was examined by hospital staff.

The mother told the girl's teacher what happened, who then notified the principal. The principal called the district and called Irving police, the petition said.

On April 4, 2019, the girl told a police officer that the teacher touched her "private parts" outside her clothing one day in class, according to police.

After the incident happened, the girl ran and told her friends who told her that he had touched their private parts, the petition said.

The petition said the girl had become withdrawn and depressed in the year after the incident.

Barrera was arrested on May 14, 2018, on an indecency with a child charge in connection with incidents involving other students at the school.

On April 23, 2019, Barrera was arrested on a sexual abuse charge in connection with the incident involving the girl referenced in the potential lawsuit.

