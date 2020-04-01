A woman was robbed at gunpoint and shot in the back Friday as she pulled up to her mother's home in Fort Worth, police said.

At around 10:00 p.m. the woman and her 3-year-old son arrived in the 7300 block of Marrs Drive. An unknown suspect approached the vehicle and attempted to rob her, police said.

The woman was complying, handing over her items to the suspect when she was shot once in the back. The suspect fled and police said she yelled out for help and honked her car horn.

The woman's mother was inside the home nearby. She came out to help and took the victim and her son inside and called police.

The 3-year-old boy was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a young black male with no facial hair.