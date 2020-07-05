Mother to face criminal charge after toddler wandering in street was struck by car

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital with cuts and scrapes and "possible internal injuries," police said.

A 2-year-old girl was struck by a car Wednesday night while she was wandering in the street, Dallas police said.

Officials said the girl's mother will face a criminal charge of child endangerment.

A 2008 Chrysler 300 was driving west around 8:25 p.m. in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive near Buckner Bouelvard when it hit the toddler, police said.

The girl walked out into the street from between parked cars. The driver stopped and "rendered aid to the child," according to police.

The girl had scratches on both arms, burns on her legs and "possible internal injuries," police officials said.

Police did not release the name of the mother.