FORT WORTH — As he remains behind bars in a Tarrant County jail cell, allegations of child sexual assault and molestation continue to mount against Skipper Glenn Crawley.

The one-time instructor at Sokol Gymnastics in Fort Worth was arrested in early August after three girls from the center said Crawley sexually assaulted them during practices.

Just last week, an additional indictment from an unrelated case was filed in Tarrant County District Court. It involves a now grown woman who claims Crawley sexually assaulted her in July of 1991, when she was under the age of 17.

The woman came forward after WFAA spoke with one of the families of the three more recent victims.

After Crawley’s arrest, reports of alleged molestation also started to surface in Oklahoma.

At least six different women have come forward there stating that Crawley sexually abused them during gymnastics training in the mid-90s, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Tulsa County.

The documents claim some of the victims at Tulsa World of Gymnastics were as young as eight, and that Crawley would repeatedly touch them under their leotards, an allegation that is strikingly similar to what the girls from Sokol reported.

In all, at least 10 individuals have cases pending against the 51-year-old, who was actually apprehended in Indiana after authorities couldn't locate him in Texas.

Crawley no longer works at Sokol.

During the early 1990s, Crawley was also an assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma, although none of reported allegations stem from his tenure there.

© 2018 WFAA