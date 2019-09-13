DALLAS — A Dallas-area dance group, made up of all mothers was scammed out of more than $3,000 through Cash App.

Camille Thompson is the founder of M.O.M Crew, a dance team with over 50 members. “M.O.M.” stands for “Mind Over Matter.”

“I wanted to find an avenue and an outlet to regain my confidence, get the weight off, and be able to inspire women at the same time,” Thompson said.

For the last two to three years, Thompson has been using Cash App, an app that allows users to send money electronically, to manage donations and dancer tuition for M.O.M. Crew.

In July, she started having problems.

“We noticed whenever we would have a large amount of money in our Cash App, the app would start having server issues,” Thompson said. “And whenever we’d have server issues, we’d have to (send an) email, because there is no contact phone number right now.”

Cash App has the following information posted on their website:

To speak to a member of the Cash Team, please request contact through the Cash App or cash.app/help.

To receive automated instructions over the phone, please call 855-351-2274. Please note that there are currently no phone numbers that you can call to speak with Cash Support.

“So we’d email, (and) normally, we’d get a robotic, automated email back. So we’d go back and forth with them. They’d ask you to create a new account and merge that account. We’ve had to do that four times now,” Thompson said.

Tired of emailing and getting nowhere, Thompson turned to the internet and desperately searched for a customer support number, despite seeing the message on Cash App’s website that there are no phone numbers for the company.

“Sometimes websites do not provide a customer service number, but if you Google and dig a little bit, you may be able to find a back office or corporate office or somewhere you can reach out to, because thousands of dollars is a lot of money,” Thompson said. “Nobody wants to just lay down and allow somebody to take their money.”

Thompson called the number and spoke to a man who she said identified himself as “Cash App support.” The mother of two said he tried to help her troubleshoot the problem.

In reality, the man on the other line used the account information she’d given him to steal more than $3,000 from her Cash App account.

Since users can only reach Cash App via email, thieves have started posting fake customer service numbers online.

“It’s comforting that you hear somebody that actually wants to help you when Cash App has taken you around and around in a circle for a month about your money. So you hear a voice and you’re like, ‘Well maybe this person does want to help me,’” Thompson said. “(Instead, he) totally took advantage of my vulnerability and wiped us clean.”

Thompson said the fake number has since been taken down, but when she called Thursday, a man answered and identified himself as “Cash App support.”

There have been other reports in other states of similar scams involving fake customer service numbers for Cash App.

“Just be smarter,” Thompson said. “Act with your brain and not your heart.”

Thompson said the dance team is preparing for an upcoming national competition. The stolen money was for travel and costumes.

Cash App did not respond to our request for comment.