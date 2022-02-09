Mistrial declared in child sex abuse case against former Texas Rangers baseball player John Wetteland

In January 2019, Wetteland was arrested on charges of charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 in Denton County, according to court records.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A Denton County judge declared a mistrial trial in the child sex abuse case against former Texas Rangers baseball player and hall-of-famer John Wetteland.

After deliberating and reportedly arguing, the jury came back with a split decision Friday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Wetteland, 56, faced three counts of aggravated sexual of a child and testified in his defense during this week’s trial, the Star-Telegram said.

The jury told the judge three times on Friday that it was split, the Star-Telegram reported.

In January 2019, Wetteland was arrested on charges of charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 in Denton County, according to court documents.

Wetteland allegedly sexually assaulted the same child on three separate occasions between 2004 and 2006 at his then-Bartonville home, the probable cause affidavit read.

The alleged assaults explained graphically in the affidavit, occurred in a bathroom shower at Wetteland's former home.

Wetteland faced 25 years to life in prison if convicted. The Star-Telegram said it was unclear Friday whether prosecutors would pursue a second trial, and defense lawyers declined to comment.

Wetteland, a member of the Rangers' hall of fame and the club's all-time leader in saves, pitched 12 seasons in the major leagues, including his final four in Texas from 1997-2000.