Remains found in Montgomery County confirmed to be body of Felicia Johnson

The 24-year-old woman from San Diego vanished during a trip to Houston last April. The man charged with killing her is still on the run.

The search for the man charged with killing her continues.

They were sent for DNA and dental record analysis, according to the sheriff's office.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report dental records have confirmed that the human remains are that of missing person Felicia Johnson of California," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the Johnson family and friends and we hope this brings them some closure."

Felicia's father, Kevin Johnson, says he got a call from the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office confirming the remains are Felicia.

Kevin told KHOU 11's Brittany Ford that he's waiting for additional information from Houston police, who are leading the investigation. He was alerted by police on Feb. 9 that remains found by a TxDOT worker were likely his daughter.

"Some jewelry was on the body that was hers," Kevin told us then.

People who live in the area say it's not the first time remains had been found but it's been a long time.

“I just saw a bunch of emergency vehicles, most of them were unmarked," neighbor Katie Francis said. "It’s kinda creepy."

She lives at the edge of the Sam Houston National Forest.

“Sometimes there’s garbage bags where people dump stuff like that out, but it’s probably been 30 to 40 years since we heard of them finding anyone else out there," Francis said.

Felicia Johnson timeline

Johnson's cell phone, found in Bear Creek Park, helped lead detectives to Nwobodo.

KHOU 11 News dug into the court documents to put together a timeline of events since Johnson's disappearance.

On April 16 at 2:56 a.m., Johnson is last seen at the Intercontinental Hotel in the Medical Center. She got into an Uber that HPD said was ordered by Nwobodo. Detectives said he responded to an ad Johnson placed online. The Uber took Johnson to Nwobodo’s old address on Windchase. Then, he picked her up and took her to his apartment on South Richmond, according to police.

On April 16 and 17, Nwobodo is seen on surveillance footage with a bandage wrap on his right hand while at Walmart where he bought trash bags, a flashlight and towels. According to court documents. He also purchased a mechanical saw from Walmart and Home Depot.

An hour later, his car is seen on surveillance video leaving the complex, and at 5:12 a.m., Johnson’s phone connects with a cell tower near where her family finds it in Bear Creek Park later that day.

The next two days, HPD said receipts show Nwobodo took out money and purchased supplies, including towels and trash bags. His internet searches included things like “most forested part of Houston.”

On May 13, detectives got search warrants for his car and apartment. Investigators found “very strong support” of Johnson’s DNA in his apartment and a gun, knife and shovel in his car. Nwobodo was taken into custody during a traffic stop, but was released without charges but police seized his cell phone.

Court documents said the cell phone contained a photograph of a dismembered female in addition to three photos of deceased individuals. The individuals in the photos were not identified and no metadata was associated with them.