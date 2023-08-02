North Texas teen shot in the head, critically wounded; another teen arrested, police say

Police said multiple teens were interviewed and two 9mm handguns were recovered.

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Police in Mineral Wells are looking into a shooting that sent one teen to a hospital and another teen into police custody.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday. They arrived on the scene and found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a Fort Worth hospital. As of Monday, police said the victim's injury was life-threatening.

Police detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene, collect evidence, and arrested another 18-year-old. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the police department to be interviewed and then was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police say.

According to police, there were seven teenagers at the residence when the shooting happened and detectives recovered two 9mm handguns.

More information about the shooting has not been released.

