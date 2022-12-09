Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County

A 911 call came in about the 18-wheeler driving recklessly down U.S. 77 in foggy conditions. 11 migrants were found and the driver was arrested.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Friday morning after several migrants, found to be in the country illegally, were discovered in a trailer in Kleberg County.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, the police report states.

A 911 call came in to Kleberg County dispatchers just after 7:50 a.m. Friday about the driver of a maroon 18-wheeler driving recklessly just north of Riviera on U.S. 77 north, according to a police report obtained by 3NEWS.

Sergeant Robert Wright with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office set-up at Trant Rd. and U.S. 77 hoping to catch the truck, which he saw driving too fast for the foggy roadway conditions, the report said.

The truck then took an exit off U.S. 77 and stopped at a gas station off the frontage road, the report said. Once Wright arrived at the location, he saw a DPS Trooper and Precinct One Constable parked at the store. Law enforcement waited for the driver to come back to the truck from inside the store, the report said.

When officers confronted the driver, they smelled "an alcoholic beverage" on his breath, the report said. He was given, and failed, a sobriety test. While the driver was being arrested on suspicion of DWI, Wright climbed the ladder to the covered trailer and saw several people inside, the report said.

U.S. Border Patrol was called to the scene and 11 migrants were turned over to their custody, the report said.

