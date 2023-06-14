Mesquite police searching for 'suspicious person' looking into windows, attempting to open residential doors

Mesquite police said they need help identifying a man reported to have been looking into windows and trying to open doors of residences near Motley Drive and I-30.

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are asking for the public's help identifying a man reportedly looking into windows and trying to open doors of homes in the area of Motely Drive and Interstate 30.

The Mesquite Police Department posted about the man on Tuesday, saying they've received multiple reports of him trying to open doors in the nighttime hours.

Mesquite police shared two home surveillance camera videos showing a man attempting to open a locked door, then walking away after failing to open the door.

Mesquite police ask that if you recognize this person, contact them at tips@mesquitepolice.org or call Mesquite dispatch at 972-216-6336.

