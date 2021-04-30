Police say passenger may have been target in shooting that killed Lyft driver

The passenger may know the identities of the shooters, but is no longer cooperating with investigators, Mesquite police said.

MESQUITE, Texas — Police say the passenger in a rideshare vehicle may have been the intended target after a Lyft driver was shot and killed on April 20.

Mesquite police said the investigation led officers to believe the suspects were shooting at the passenger. The passenger may know the identities of the shooters, but is no longer cooperating, according to officials.

Police also released a photo of the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be a black Nissan Altima from 2019-2021. The vehicle may have had temporary tags at the time of the shooting, police say.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 635 to westbound Interstate 30.

The Lyft driver, who has been identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry, died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 1-877-373-8477. People can also call information into the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.