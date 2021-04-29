'Amazing and loyal dog': Mesquite Police K-9 killed while tracking down robbery suspects

The Mesquite Police Department said Kozmo died from trauma allegedly caused by an assault by one of the robbery suspects.

MESQUITE, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect faces a second-degree felony charge after a K-9 with the Mesquite Police Department was killed earlier this week.

A necropsy was conducted and shows that K-9 Kozmo died from trauma caused by an assault, according to Mesquite police.

Officials said Kozmo was killed Monday morning after Mesquite officers were called to help Balch Springs police during a pursuit involving robbery suspects.

It was around 2:40 a.m. when spike strips were deployed to stop the suspects' vehicle near Bruton Road and Interstate 635. Kozmo was used to help track the suspects after they ran away into a wooded area near the highway, police said.

The suspects involved were found and taken into custody, but officers couldn't immediately find Kozmo. Around 4:15 a.m., after an extensive search, police said Kozmo was found dead.

On Thursday afternoon, Mesquite police said there was enough probable cause to charge one of the aggravated robbery suspects in Kozmo’s death. The suspect's name has not been released because of their age.

"Kozmo was an amazing and loyal dog who gave his life in the performance of his duties. We ask everyone to keep all of our officers in their thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss," the department said on its Facebook page.