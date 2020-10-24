Mesquite police searching for 3 suspects wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

Mesquite police said the three suspects are targeting businesses right before closing time.

Mesquite police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with at least three armed robberies this week.

Police said the suspects are targeting businesses just before they close.

The suspects are wanted for two armed robberies that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The first was at a business in the 1300 block of Oates Drive around 9 p.m., and the second was at a business in the 1300 block of Belt Line Road around 10 p.m., police said.

Police said a third armed robbery occurred Thursday, Oct. 22 in the 800 block of Gross Road.