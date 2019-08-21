MESQUITE, Texas — Saturday marked exactly four months since a young mother from Mesquite went missing.

Prisma Reyes, 26, still has not been found.

Reyes was last seen on surveillance video April 17 at an apartment complex in Old East Dallas. She was supposed to pick up her son from the babysitter later that night but never showed up.

Detectives later discovered her Jeep Wrangler abandoned near that same apartment complex in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue, just east of downtown Dallas.

Four months later, the Mesquite Police Department says the investigation has faced some challenges.

“We just haven’t gotten the leads that we would like to have on this,” said Lt. Stephen Biggs. “The thing that’s also challenging about this, it’s been over four months now since she’s disappeared.”

In the surveillance video, Reyes is seen talking on the phone outside an elevator at the apartment complex near Hall Street and Ross Avenue.

WFAA

Police say she was speaking to an “acquaintance,” who was one of the first people investigators called for information. The person on the other line was “vetted” by police and had no information about her disappearance, investigators said.

“It’s extremely frustrating," Biggs said. "As much as the family obviously wants to locate her and bring her home safely, it’s equally as frustrating for investigators."

Reyes' stepfather, Dan Fuchs, says her disappearance has been hard on the family, especially Reyes' young son.

"Her son’s been asking about her," Fuchs said. "And I don’t know what to say to him."

Fuchs says he is frustrated with the lack of information but hopes people renewed attention will bring her home.

“I know that she’ll be back with us some day,” Fuchs said. “It’s just hard to think of when that’s going to be. I just can’t wait to see her again and give her a hug and tell her I love her.”

Anyone with information about Prisma Reyes should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

