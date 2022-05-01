$15,000 reward offered for suspect in murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Justin Johnson, accused of killing Young Dolph at Makeda's Cookies in November 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Law enforcement officials have released the name of a man wanted for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a combined reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the capture of 23-year-old Justin Johnson.

According to U.S. Marshals, a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Johnson, who is accused of shooting and killing Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., 36, known as Young Dolph, in Memphis on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Cookies in south Memphis.

The Marshals said Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release on a weapon offense.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000; MPD and Crime Stoppers up to $2,500, and the TBI up to $2,500 in the case – and Johnson has been added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

Johnson is about 5’8’ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

The Marshals said Johnson has ties to organized criminal gangs and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals at 901-275-4562, 901-601-1575, or 731-571-0280. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

You can also call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.