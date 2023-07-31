Shooting outside Memphis Jewish school was 'targeted,' according to ABC News

The school released a statement Tuesday morning thanking MPD and crediting the school's "extensive security measures" with keeping everyone safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Monday’s attack at a Memphis Jewish school was targeted and not motivated by hate or anti-semitism, according to a source that spoke with ABC News.

ABC News said Tuesday morning the source told them the preliminary investigation confirmed the accused shooter once attended Margolin Hebrew Academy, and that the attack was targeted toward an official of the school or congregation.

The school released a statement Tuesday morning thanking the "swift response by the Memphis Police Department," and crediting the school's "extensive security measures" with keeping everyone safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating after Monday’s incident. It said just before 12:30 p.m., a man with a gun tried to get into the school in the 300 block of South White Station Road. Memphis Police said the man fired shots outside the school before driving away in a truck with California tags before officers could arrive. According to the school, he could not enter the building due to the school's security measures. MPD said no injuries were reported.

The truck linked to the incident was found about 1:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of McCrory Ave. near Gary St., according to MPD. The TBI said the driver got out holding a gun, and “for reasons still under investigation,” an MPD officer fired, hitting the man. The truck’s driver was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

MPD said bystanders at the Margolin Hebrew Academy were able to provide investigators with the suspect’s picture before he was caught.

In a previous statement following the incident, Congressman Steve Cohen confirmed the suspect was Jewish and a former student at the school.

"I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students," Cohen said.