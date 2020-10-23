Federal prosecutors say Ivan Harrison Hunter, a member of the anti-government group, fired a semiautomatic rifle into the MPD third precinct building.

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with riot for allegedly firing a semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis police third precinct building during the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

A criminal complaint filed in San Antonio alleges that 26-year-old Ivan Harrison Hunter is a member of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized group that espouses a violent anti-government philosophy. It accuses Hunter of driving to Minneapolis between May 27 and 28 with the intent of participating in a riot.

Federal agents reviewed a video taken on the night of May 28 that shows an individual, later identified as Hunter, firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle into the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. Prosecutors allege at the time of the shooting there were other individuals, believed to be looters, still inside the precinct building.

Law enforcement recovered discharged rifle casings from the scene that are consistent with an AK-47 style firearm. A person described as a "cooperating defendant" by federal prosecutors has identified the alleged gunman from a screen grab captured at the scene as Hunter.

Investigators say they recovered social media posts Hunter made upon his return to Texas, describing his illegal activities in Minneapolis. They allege he was communicating with Michael Solomon, a Minneapolis resident and member of the Boogaloo Bois who is federally charged with providing support to a terrorist organization, along with an associate named Benjamin Teeter.

On June 3 Hunter was a passenger in a pickup truck that was stopped by police in Austin, Texas while leaving a protest for George Floyd. Officers found Hunter had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to a tactical vest he was wearing, and located three semi-automatic rifles and two loaded pistols in the vehicle.

Austin police say Hunter denied owning any of the weapons found in the vehicle but volunteered to officers that he was the leader of the Boogaloo Bois in South Texas and that he was present in Minneapolis when the Third Precinct was set on fire.

Days after the traffic stop federal agents became aware of Hunter's alleged online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who is charged with the murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer in Oakland, California May 29.