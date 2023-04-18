3 arrested, 1 wanted in fatal shooting of 29-year-old man, McKinney police say

McKinney police said 18-year-old Ivan Montes, 20-year-old Deionta Terry and a juvenile female have been arrested and charged with murder.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Three people are in custody and one is still wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man, the McKinney Police Department announced.

McKinney police said 18-year-old Ivan Montes, 20-year-old Deionta Terry and a juvenile female have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead. Police said the fourth suspect, 22-year-old Edgar Gomez, is still on the run.

According to the police report, on Sunday, April 16, officers were called to Erwin Street near the intersection of Johnson Street. When they arrived, Myles-Moorehead was found unresponsive and bleeding after being shot multiple times, police said.

Myles-Moorehead was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following Myles-Moorehead’s death, McKinney police detectives began working several leads, the department said. During the investigation, surveillance video was secured which helped identify the suspects.