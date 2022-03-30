North Texas man sentenced 50 years for sexual assault of a child

A family member witnessed the man abusing the child and reported it to law enforcement. He was arrested but later bonded out and the abuse escalated, officials said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A McKinney man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault of a child, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

James Robert Hill, 35, began sexually abusing the child at age 15 and continued through the next year, according to the DA.

A family member witnessed Hill abusing the child and reported it to law enforcement. He was arrested for this abuse and then posted bond.

After posting bond, Hill escalated the abuse, the release says.

“A child should never, ever have to experience such horrible abuse. We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies to save this child from her abuser once and for all,” Willis said after sentencing.

A few weeks later, a family member witnessed Hill and the child together and he fled with the child, the DA's release said. Hill and the child were later found at his apartment, and investigators found that he had attempted kill the child.

Hill was arrested again and additional charges were added.