Police searching for suspect after person struck, killed by car in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a driver wanted in connection with a recent deadly hit-and-run.

McKinney PD said at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a call about a person struck in the roadway at southbound Frontage Road of Sam Rayburn Tollway -- at Grand Ranch Parkway, roughly near Alma Road. Police said the area is not far from the exit for Hub 121.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, but the suspect vehicle had already left the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, died from their injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect vehicle is “possibly” a 2012-2016 Honda Civic – which should have significant body damage to the front and driver side of the car, including a missing front driver-side fender well.

The police department is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to call 972-547-3480. Callers can also remain anonymous by providing information on this line.