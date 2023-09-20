McKinney police ask for help identifying suspect wanted in assault at park

Police said at about 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, a man riding a bicycle passed the suspect, who was also on a bicycle, and the suspect became angry and started to curse.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCKINNEY, Texas — The McKinney Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault on the trails in Erwin Park.

Police said at about 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, a man riding a bicycle passed the suspect, a white male who was also on a bicycle, and the suspect became angry and started to curse at him for an unknown reason. The victim told police that he then distanced himself from the suspect.

The victim said that he saw the same suspect again standing to the left of the trail he was riding on. That’s when the suspect reportedly threw his bike in front of the victim, causing him to flip over his handlebar.

The victim told police that as he was lying on the ground, the suspect got on top of him and started to hit him before getting away and hiding behind a car.

The suspect eventually got back on his bike and rode away through the trails. Police released a photo of the suspect and described him as wearing a helmet that had the letters “DMC”, black gloves with the word “FOX” and riding a black matte bike.