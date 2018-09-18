A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the continuous sexual assault of a 14-year-old relative with special needs.

“This predator will never violate another child again because this courageous teenager spoke out,” said District Attorney Greg Willis.

The teen told a family member she was assaulted by Augusto Carrera, of McKinney, after she was found in a "frantic state," read a statement from the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said the teen told the relative the assault wasn't the first and that Carrera abused her "numerous times over the course of two years."

During a forensic interview with Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, the teen said she didn't come forward earlier because Carrera told her no one would believe her.

When confronted by McKinney police, Carrera admitted to the assaults, the DA's office said.

A jury convicted Carrera on eight counts and sentenced him to 45 years without parole.

"After punishment concluded, the victim, who receives special education services at school due to her developmental delays, bravely read her victim impact statement in court," read the statement from the DA's office.

