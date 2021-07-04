21-year-old found fatally shot inside vehicle, Dallas police say

Dallas Fire-Rescue says 21-year-old Mateo Jovani Hernandez died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found dead inside of a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at 10406 Checota Drive. When they arrived, Mateo Jovani Hernandez was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Police said Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and discovered a single gunshot wound to Hernandez’s upper chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there’s no suspect information. Police ask that if you or anyone has information concerning this crime to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. Refer case number 058924-2021.

Crime Stoppers will also pay up the $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.