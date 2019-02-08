Marshall police arrested three men Wednesday after finding drugs and stolen weapons inside a house. 

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Marshall police and Harrison County officers executed a search warrant and found the items inside a residence near 603 North Grove Street. 

Police said they recovered more than six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, cocaine and other illegal narcotics.

There was also more than $2,000 and a large amount of counterfeit money in the house, police said. 

Keyan Jernigan 25, Daric Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Spears, 19; were all arrested and booked into the Harrison County jail. 

The trio faces multiple drug-related charges and stolen firearm charges. 

Daric Johnson mugshot
Daric Johnson mugshot
Marshall police
Keyan Jernigan
Keyan Jernigan mugshot
Marshall police
Lavonza Spears mugshot
Lavonza Spears mugshot
Marshall police

