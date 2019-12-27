AUSTIN, Texas — A regional AMBER Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old abducted in southwest Austin on Thursday.

Marsdan Ellis Harp was abducted from 9611 Dawning Ct. by his mother, Celina Jeanne Harp, around 2 p.m., according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was last seen traveling south on MoPac at FM 2244 in a dark green Ford Fusion, Texas license plate LGV 3638.

Marsdan is described as 3 feet, 9 inches tall, 42 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Marsdan Ellis Harp

Travis County Sheriff's Office

A regional AMBER Alert is issued when it is believed the child and abductor are still in the area. It does not activate cellphone alerts or appear on road signs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

Celina Harp was charged with interference with child custody, a state jail felony, in August 2016 after being accused of taking Marsdan to Mexico without his father's consent. His father was to have received physical custody of the boy that month per a court order.

And, by the end of that month, court documents state she missed multiple court dates and did not surrender the child. An arrest warrant states that her brother testified in court that he believes she is unstable.

The charge of interfering with child custody was eventually dismissed pending further investigation, but a custody case is still ongoing.

