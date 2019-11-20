DALLAS — More than 900 pounds and 2,000 units of THC concentrate vaping cartridges were recovered by authorities earlier this week.

Deputies with the North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit found the items during a traffic stop, officials say.

According to authorities, around 3 p.m. Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle that they suspected to be connected with criminal activity.

The driver allowed officers to search the vehicle. During the search, deputies found about 976 pounds of marijuana and vaping cartridges, officials say.

Police arrested the driver following the incident. Detectives say the items came from California and were on the way to Georgia.

Items recovered by NTXCIU

NTXCIU

