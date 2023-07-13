Online seller shoots at robbery suspects in Mansfield during meetup, police say

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened around 10:15 p.m. near Sabine Trail and Newt Patterson Road, east of U.S. 287.

MANSFIELD, Texas — A shooting happened during a robbery at a meetup for an online sale at a home in Mansfield on Wednesday night, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened around 10:15 p.m. on June 12 near Sabine Trail and Newt Patterson Road, east of U.S. 287.

Police said the victim had listed an item for sale online, and the buyer went to the home to pick it up. As the victim met with the buyer, three people jumped out of the buyer's vehicle and pointed weapons at the victim, demanding the item.

A family member of the victim stepped outside, and the victim gave the suspects the item. As the suspects left, the victim fired at the suspects' vehicle. The suspects left the scene. Police did not say if the gunshot struck the suspects' vehicle.

Police were still investigating the incident Thursday. No more details have been released.

Mansfield, similar to other North Texas cities, has created a designated exchange zone for online sellers to complete transactions safely. The Mansfield exchange zone is located in two, well-lit parking spaces in front of the Mansfield Police Department. The area is also monitored by surveillance video.