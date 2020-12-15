Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide in Richardson house, police say

A family member went to the Richardson house to check on the woman, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead on Tuesday inside a Richardson home after a relative went to check on the woman, police said.

Officials said the woman was killed and the man had died by suicide.

The family member went to the home to check on the "woman's welfare," police said.

The pair was found dead around 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sunrise Trail near Spring Valley and Jupiter roads.

Police said the woman was shot and the man died "of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The man and woman, who have not been publicly identified, lived together and "had a previous relationship."

Anyone with information is asked to call Richardson police at 972-744-4800.