Armed man who went into house fatally shot, Arlington police say

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Arlington after he entered a home armed with a gun, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 7 a.m. on the 8000 block of Shoshoni Drive, where they found the man. He was taken to a local hospital, officials said, and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives discovered the man had entered a home on the street armed with a gun and got into a confrontation with someone inside. That person then shot the man.

Officers have not yet figured out the relationship between all those involved in the incident, but said they have not yet ruled out the possibility those involved had a romantic relationship with a woman at the home.

No one has been arrested at this time, but a criminal case will be presented to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office to bring to a grand jury, officials said.