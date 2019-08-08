PARADISE, Texas — A man who brought a rifle onto a school campus Wednesday afternoon was found hours later wedged in between two concrete walls, according to police.

That man was later identified as Elvin Fox. Police say he lives a few blocks away from campus.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, a person called 911 after seeing Fox walking across the school campus with a gun, say Wise County Sheriff's deputies.

Police immediately responded to the call but could not locate Fox.

The school was placed on lockdown because there were band members, student athletes, faculty and students there.

Everyone was moved to a safe area but eventually police evacuated them off campus, police said.

Officers continued their search on foot, in patrol units and also searched using a law enforcement helicopter.

At one point, police were able to review surveillance footage which showed images of Fox carrying the weapon.

The search continued into the evening. Around 10 p.m., someone noticed a ceiling tile inside the high school had been messed with, police said.

Officers began searching the ceiling crawl space and that's when police found Fox and his weapon "wedged between two interior concrete block walls."

Crews used power-tools to extricate Fox from the wall. He was then taken into custody on a mental health detention order, officials said.

Police plan to file charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of firearms on Fox.

