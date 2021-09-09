x
Man wanted in connection to fatal stabbing of woman in Grand Prairie, police say

Police said Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, 32, and Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, were “in a prior dating relationship.”
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police said they are searching for a suspect wanted in a family violence-related homicide following a fatal stabbing. 

Police said 32-year-old Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez allegedly stabbed and killed 25-year-old Idalis Carrero-Magobet. Police said the two were in a "prior dating relationship." 

The Grand Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the reported stabbing at a home in the 2400 block of W. Pioneer Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

When officers arrived, they found Carrero-Magobet suffering from apparent stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police determined Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez was at the home with the victim.  

Nevarez-Suarez is now wanted for murder, police said.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the location of Nevarez-Suarez to call Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477 or online at GPCrimeStoppers.org. A reward of up to $2,500 will be given for information that leads to the arrest of Nevarez-Suarez.

