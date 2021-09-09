Man wanted in connection to fatal stabbing of woman in Grand Prairie, police say

Police said Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez, 32, and Idalis Carrero-Magobet, 25, were “in a prior dating relationship.”

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie police said they are searching for a suspect wanted in a family violence-related homicide following a fatal stabbing.

Police said 32-year-old Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez allegedly stabbed and killed 25-year-old Idalis Carrero-Magobet. Police said the two were in a "prior dating relationship."

The Grand Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the reported stabbing at a home in the 2400 block of W. Pioneer Parkway around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8.

When officers arrived, they found Carrero-Magobet suffering from apparent stab wounds and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, police determined Ricardo Nevarez-Suarez was at the home with the victim.

Nevarez-Suarez is now wanted for murder, police said.