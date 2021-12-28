Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting of 3 teens at Garland convenience store turns himself in; 14-year-old suspect released

Police said Richard Acosta Jr., 33, has been charged with capital murder for his involvement in the fatal shooting -- but police do not believe he was the shooter.

GARLAND, Texas — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 27 when the 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

A man wanted in connection to a shooting that left three teens dead and one critically injured at a Garland convenience store has turned himself into police Tuesday, officials said.

The Garland Police Department says 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr. of Garland has been charged with capital murder for his involvement in the shooting. He is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center in lieu of an $1 million bond.

Police do not believe Acosta was the shooter, but rather the shooter's getaway driver. They said Acosta allegedly drove a suspect to the Texaco in the 700 block of West Walnut Street on Sunday evening, where the suspected shooter was then seen on surveillance video exiting Acosta's pickup truck and firing his weapon as he entered the store.

The suspected shooter has not yet been arrested.

The victims were identified as 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. The fourth victim, a 15-year-old boy, is said to be in stable condition in a local hospital, per police.

Police said Acosta and the suspected shooter were seen via surveillance video fleeing the scene. Acosta was also observed on surveillance video entering the convenience store shortly before the shooting took place.

Police said a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting, and that he is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the teen has intimate knowledge of the shooting and, due to new information in the investigation, is not being charged at this time and has been released to his family.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the shooting appears to be in retaliation to a previous disturbance. They believe it was a targeted attack.

Detectives are still searching for evidence that can help positively identify the shooter. Police said they are in pursuit of several leads, and have issued several warrants in the case overnight.