A man wanted in connection with a homicide and attempted murder was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Dallas Fort Wort Worth International Airport Thursday, officials say.

According to the release, 31-year-old Bartolo Cruz Dionicio was set to board a flight to Mexico when he was positively identified as a wanted fugitive. At least six CBP officers were dispatched to his gate and he was arrested.

Dionicio was wanted by authorities in Gilroy, California for an August 2013 homicide and attempted murder.

“As a law enforcement agency, our officers take every opportunity to provide support to our partners seeking assistance, especially in a homicide matter,” said Dallas CBP Port Director Timothy Lemaux. “In this instance, we were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive who evaded law enforcement for more than six years.”

Officials say Dioncio is in custody at the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, awaiting extradition to the Gilroy Police Department.

