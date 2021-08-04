Man wanted in Ellis County homicide arrested by police in Houston, officials say

Police found Trenton James Adams at an apartment Thursday morning in Houston. He faces a murder charge in the death of Jordan Von Hoffman.

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The Houston Police Department arrested a man wanted for a homicide that occurred last month in Ennis, officials said.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Houston police took Trenton James Adams into custody. He faces a murder charge in the death of Jordan Von Hoffman.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office found Hoffman's body on March 24 in the 6900 block Ensign Road in Ennis. His death was ruled as a homicide by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said during its investigation it found evidence linking Adams to Hoffman's death.

As of Thursday morning, Adams is being transferred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment.

Officials said once Adams is arraigned, he will be booked on a murder charge at the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie.