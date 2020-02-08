Man turns himself in after Dallas police say he shot, ran over another man Saturday

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the injured man to a local hospital in critical condition.

A man turned himself in to Dallas police after he allegedly shot and ran over another man Saturday, police said.

On Saturday around 1:55 p.m., Dallas police said they responded to a shooting call on the 2400 block of South Zang Boulevard.

Officers spoke with a witness who said they were walking with a 26-year-old man when Ronald Wayne Lane, 38, approached them.

The witness and the 26-year-old man knew Lane, police said. Lane and the 26-year-old man got into an argument, which ended with Lane shooting at the man, the witness told police.

Lane then allegedly ran over the other man as he was driving away from the scene. Lane was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

