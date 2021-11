The man was taken to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man was shot and taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Prince Hall Apartments at 4816 East Berry St. where they found the man.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded to the scene.

He was taken to an area hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.