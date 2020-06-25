Man suspected of injuring 2 officers arrested, Watauga police say

He was booked on four charges, including two charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and his bail was set at over $2 million.

Police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting one Watauga officer in the arm and running over another officer's foot with his vehicle.

Britt Jacoby Moody was booked into a detention facility in North Richland Hills on charges on two charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, one charge of aggravated assault on a police officer and one charge of evading arrest, authorities said.

Moody's bail was set at $2.12 million.

Detectives worked with the Texas Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit to locate the suspect on Wednesday at an extended stay hotel in Fort Worth. He surrendered after officers surrounded the building and spoke with him, officials say.

Watauga police had been searching for a suspect after police stop on Monday night.

Police say the incident Monday night began with a traffic stop near Virgil R. Anthony Sr. Park in Watauga. The driver of the car fled the scene of the stop, driving over one officer's foot. The other officer was shot after a vehicle chase turned into a pursuit on foot, and the man fired at officers.

Multiple agencies searched for the man accused of injuring two officers for hours Monday without success.