Man undergoing surgery after shooting in Jerry's Market grocery store parking lot, source says

A man was in the Jerry's Market parking lot on Bernal Drive when someone fired multiple shots and hit the man in the head, according to the source.

DALLAS — A man is critically injured and undergoing surgery after a shooting Monday at a Dallas grocery store, according to a source at the scene.

A man was in the Jerry's Market parking lot on Bernal Drive when someone fired multiple shots and hit the man in the head, according to the source. The man is currently in surgery at a local hospital, that same source said.

Dallas police said they responded to the scene at 12:52 p.m. A witness told police the suspected shooter and the other man were arguing when the suspected shooter shot the man.

Police had no update about the condition of the man who was shot, other than he was taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.