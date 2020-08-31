Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-35E in Denton

Investigators are searching for a dark gray Honda with right-front passenger side damage.

A man who was on the roadway was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on Interstate 35E, Denton police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and police are searching for a suspect vehicle.

At about 3:36 a.m., the vehicle was headed southbound on I-35E at the McCormick Street overpass when it struck the man and continued driving, police said. The driver of a second vehicle, which also struck the man, is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The man's name has not been released.

Investigators are searching for a dark gray Honda with right-front passenger side damage. It is possible that the driver may not have known that they struck a person, police said.

All southbound lanes were closed for several hours as officers investigated.