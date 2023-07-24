WANTED: Man caught on camera stealing steaks from northwest Houston Kroger, police say

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by force. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at around 4:45 pm, an unknown male entered a grocery store, located at the 1300 block of W. 43rd, in Houston, Texas. The male walked into the store, removed several steaks and other items from the meat section, and then walked out of the store without attempting to pay for it. An employee attempted to take the unpaid items from the suspect as he was leaving. The suspect then pushed the employee as he was trying to leave, but a security guard was able to assist and take some of the stolen items from the suspect. The suspect then fled the location on foot. Houston PD #947688-23 Suspect description: White male, thin build, dark blue Adidas shirt and blue shorts. "Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.