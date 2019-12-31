DALLAS — A man was found fatally stabbed in the breezeway of an apartment high rise Tuesday in North Dallas.
Dallas police responded to a stabbing call in the 8500 block of Midpark Road and found the man dead shortly after midnight.
The incident comes on the last day of a deadly year in the city. There have been more than 200 homicides in Dallas in 2019, the highest number in more than a decade.
This is a developing story and will be updated as WFAA receives new information. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
