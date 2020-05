He was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

DALLAS — A man was shot early Wednesday while he was out riding his motorcycle in southern Dallas, according to police.

Officers at the scene said the man crashed the motorcycle into a curb after he was shot just before 2:30 a.m. The crash happened near the 5700 block of University Hills Boulevard, where shell casings could be seen all over the road.

The man was hit at least once, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown, according to authorities.