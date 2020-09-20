x
Man shot while in car at stoplight, Dallas police say

He was at a stoplight when someone began to fire into his car, according to police.
A man was shot while in his car at a stoplight early Sunday morning, Dallas police said. He is expected to survive. 

Police responded to the shooting around 4:40 a.m. on the 2300 block of Ann Arbor Avenue. 

The man had been inside his car at a stoplight near I-35 and Ledbetter Drive, about 4 miles away, when someone began shooting into his car, according to police. He was hit in the lower portion of his body. 

He was stable when taken to a local hospital by first responders, officials said. 

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. 

