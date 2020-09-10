Man shot after two men enter vehicle, demand property at gunpoint, Dallas police say

Police are searching for two men they believe shot another man Thursday evening, officials said.

DALLAS — A man was shot Thursday night after two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to the shooting call in the 2800 block of W Wheatland Road around 8:45 p.m., officials said.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot.

According to investigators, two men entered the vehicle and demanded property at gun point. The two fired the weapon, hitting the other man, before they left the scene, police said.

The condition of the man who was shot was not clear.

Police are still investigating the shooting.